Black Lives Matter flag-stealing suspect caught on camera

A person suspected of stealing a Black Lives Matter flag was caught on camera.

We first told you over the weekend about the theft from a home on Railroad Street in Milton.

Now, Milton police have released video of a car pulling up to the home Friday night. You can see someone exit the vehicle and cross the yard.

When the residents woke up in the morning, they said their flag was gone from their porch and the bracket that held it was damaged.

Anyone with information is asked to call police in Milton at 802-893-2424 or Champlain Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-427-8477.