Black Lives Matter flag to fly at Burlington City Hall

A Black Lives Matter flag will fly over the Queen City for the rest of the pandemic.

City councilors voted Monday night to raise the flag at city hall.

Council President Max Tracy says it passed 10-to-2. He says they're not sure exactly when the flag will go up, but it will likely be sometime this week.

This comes amid protests across the country over the death of George Floyd, a black man.

Floyd was in police custody when he died, an officer has been charged with murder after kneeling on his neck.