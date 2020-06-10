Black Lives Matter sign vandalized at South Burlington school

South Burlington Police are investigating the vandalism of a Black Lives Matter sign on the front lawn of the local middle school.

Authorities say a patrol officer Wednesday morning noticed that the sign in front of Frederick H. Tuttle Middle School on Dorset Street was cut to remove the Black Lives Matter logo. The sign had been put up by a student group.

Police say they are looking for video surveillance from the neighborhood and that the incident is being investigated as a hate crime in cooperation with both the Chittenden County state's attorney and Vermont attorney general's office.

"This type of crime has no place in our community. The students at the Middle school have a right to have their voices heard and not to be attacked in this way. With the cooperation of the School District our Police Department will pursue this investigation by all available means," City Manager Kevin Dorn said in a statement.

Contact the police if you can help: 802-846-4111.