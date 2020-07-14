Blame game? Cuomo takes heat over NY nursing home study

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is facing blistering criticism over a report that found no strong link between a controversial state directive that sent thousands of recovering coronavirus patients into nursing homes and some of the nation’s deadliest nursing home outbreaks.

Scientists, health care professionals and elected officials assailed the report released last week for failing to address the actual impact of the March 25 order.

Some have accused the state of using the study to absolve Cuomo by reaching the same conclusion he floated for weeks - that infected nursing home employees were the real drivers of the outbreaks.

