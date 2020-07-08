Blind voters sue over New Hampshire absentee ballot system

A lawsuit filed against New Hampshire's secretary of state alleges that the state's absentee ballot system will force blind voters and those with other disabilities to sacrifice their privacy, safety or potentially both during the coronavirus pandemic.

The lawsuit filed Tuesday by Disabilities Rights Center-New Hampshire seeks to force the state to implement an accessible, electronic absentee voting system so blind voters and others don't have to give up privacy by having others mark their ballots at home or risk their health by voting in person on special machines.

The secretary of state's office did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

