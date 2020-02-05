Bloomberg Burlington field office to open Saturday

While Senators Bernie Sanders, Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren travel back to Washington Wednesday afternoon to vote on President Trump's impeachment, a number of candidates are on the ground across New Hampshire.

Pete Buttigieg and Klobuchar were both at town halls in Concord, Joe Biden is holding a get-out-the-vote community event in Somersworth and Andrew Yang has a town hall at 4 in Milford and 6:30 in Keene.

Meanwhile, Mike Bloomberg plans to open a headquarters and field office in Burlington Saturday. The billionaire and former New York City mayor is ignoring the first four primary states, including New Hampshire, and instead focusing on Super Tuesday states like Vermont.

Bloomberg visited the Queen City last week, telling an audience at the Echo Center that he is the only candidate best positioned to beat Donald Trump.

