Bloomberg campaign opens Vermont field office

One democratic candidate -- not on the ballot in New Hampshire is former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg. But Saturday in Burlington, the Bloomberg campaign opened its Vermont headquarters and field office on Main Street. It's housed where the Growler Garage used to be. The campaign says it has opened more than 125 offices around the country -- filled with more than 2-thousand staffers. A few dozens supporters and staffers attended the opening this afternoon.

"Often times candidates don't spend time and resources or energy in Vermont," said Christopher Di Mezzo, The State campaign director, "but that's just not the way mike operates that's not the way he chooses to run his campaign and, he's really on the ground everywhere."

Supporters say they plan on voting for Mike Bloomberg because he seems like the strongest candidate on the democratic ticket. One supporter, Jeanette O'Brien, says that she wants a candidate capable of winning against President Donald Trump.

"He just seems to me like he's honest," She said, "and he can be a leader and win, he has to beat Trump."

There will be more campaign events in Vermont over the month of February, supporters and eligible voters are encouraged to attend, or drop by the campaign offices to learn more.

