Bloomberg says 3 women can be released from nondisclosure agreements

Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg says he’s willing to release at least three women from nondisclosure agreements that prevented them from speaking publicly about sexual harassment or discrimination suits filed against him over the last three decades.

Dozens of lawsuits have been filed against his company over the years. Bloomberg says his company has identified three agreements that address complaints about comments the women said he’d made.

He wrote: “If any of them want to be released from their NDA so that they can talk about those allegations, they should contact the company and they’ll be given a release.”

Bloomberg was attacked repeatedly this week in his debut debate for declining to release women from the nondisclosure agreements.

