Blue-green algae spotted at North Beach

A blue-green algae bloom is shutting down the popular North Beach in Burlington.

The Burlington Parks and Recreation Department Friday afternoon announced what they said was "the first possible Cynaobacteria sighting of the season" at North Beach. Officials warn to watch for posted 'No Swimming' signs.

The toxic algae thrives on hot, calm days and in shallow water. Health officials say swimming or wading in water with cyanobacteria may cause skin rashes, diarrhea, a sore throat, stomach problems, or more serious health concerns. It says dogs are especially vulnerable to the toxic effects.

It's one of several areas around the state and in New York that have issued warnings.