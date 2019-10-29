Blue-green algae sticking around into fall

It's almost November but blue-green algae blooms continue to cause trouble at area beaches.

Signs at Cove Beach in Burlington this week warn of cyanobacteria. It's one of dozens of locations including Isle La Motte and parts of Lake Memphremagog, that are reporting low to high levels of blue-green algae.

Agency of Natural Resources officials say it’s not unusual to have blooms at locations in Vermont through mid-October but historically they were not common. They say current weather patterns, including high rainfall and warmer temperatures, mean they are persisting into the fall.

Cyanobacteria grow well in water that has high amounts of nutrients like phosphorous and nitrogen. Swimming in water with cyanobacteria may cause skin rashes, diarrhea, a sore throat, stomach problems, or more serious health concerns. Dogs are especially vulnerable to the toxic effects.

