Board considers future of Vt. principal after social media posting

Monday evening, an emergency meeting will be held to discuss the fate of Windsor School Principal Tiffany Riley.

Tiffany Riley-File photo

The Mt. Ascutney School Board put her on paid leave after a Facebook post about Black Lives Matter.

At 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 15, she's meeting with the board.

Riley's post reads in part, "While I want to get behind BLM, I do not think people should be made to feel they have to choose black race over human race." She then goes on to say, "Just because I don't walk around with a BLM sign should not mean I am a racist."

The school board said it found the post appalling and that it does not reflect the values of the district.