Boarding school pulls offer on closed Vermont college campus

A boarding school in Vermont has pulled out of its bid to acquire the former Southern Vermont College campus.

The Bennington Banner reports trustees of the Oliverian School in New Hampshire voted to exercise a right under the purchase and sale agreement to withdraw from the purchase.

It said the economics of the campus did not make sense for the school.

The bid was announced in late October as an agreement to purchase the 371-acre main campus and buildings for $4.9 million.

The school had initially hoped to open the new campus for the fall 2020 semester and close the New Hampshire campus.

