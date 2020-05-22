Boat inspection program aims to stop spread of invasive species

Paul Smith's College Adirondack Watershed Institute and the New York Department of Environmental Conservation are teaming up this weekend to help stop the spread of aquatic invasive species.

Stewards will be out at locations around the region ready to inspect boats, educate people about invasive species and decontaminate any boat to meet the Clean, Drain and Dry standard required by the state.

Dan Kelting is the executive director of the Adirondack Watershed Institute at Paul Smith's. He told our Dom Amato about the weekend effort and what you should know for the entire season.

For more information on the weekend, you can visit the program's website.