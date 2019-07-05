Boat inspections aimed at stopping invasive species

If you took your boat out on the water Friday, you might have had to get it inspected.

The Lake Champlain Basin Program is staffing inspection points at high-traffic boat launches in Vermont, New York and Quebec. They are trying to stop the spread of invasive species.

Nonnative plants and animals do not have natural predators within our ecosystem. Unchecked, they can overwhelm and kill off native species.

"If we spot anything, we will pick it off to the best of our ability. And if we deem the vessel to be a high risk, we will recommend that they get the boat decontaminated either at a car wash or at one of our decontamination units which are located at Colchester Point, South Hero and Shelburne Bay," said Matt Gorton, a boat launch specialist.

They say they've seen mostly Eurasian water milfoil and curly pondweed. They're on the lookout for fishhook and spiny waterfleas.

Their catchphrase to help you stay free from invasive species: Catch, Drain, Dry.