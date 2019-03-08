Boat-sharing service launching on Lake Champlain

A new alternative to owning a boat is launching on Lake Champlain.

The Champlain Fleet Club will be the first company to let people enjoy boating on the lake without what they call the hassle of ownership.

It costs $3,000 a year, plus another $3,000 in initiation fees for the boat-sharing service. Then, members can get out on the water without paying for things like slips, storage and maintenance.

The owners are Tricia and Phil Scott, who shares a name with Vermont's governor. They say it's a model that has worked well in other parts of the Northeast. They say there has been much interest at the Vermont State Boat Show going on this weekend at the fairgrounds in Essex Junction.

"We are getting a lot of great feedback from young families and retirees who have sold their boats and they want to get back on the water, but they sold their boat for a reason, they sold it because of the hassle owning it," Tricia Scott said.

The Scotts will have four boats on Malletts Bay. If the business is successful, they plan to grow their fleet.