A wild wildlife sighting in Essex Junction that was caught on camera.

Courtesy: Kyle Stevens

What appears to be a bobcat was spotted in front of a strip mall. In the video, the cat runs the length of the shopping center, kicking off of storefronts.

Kyle Stevens, who shot the video, says it was the first time he'd ever seen a bobcat try to rob a Rite Aid! He says he reported the sighting to local police, who relayed it to game wardens.