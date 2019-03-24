Bobhouses removal

It's getting near that time to remove all bobhouses from New Hampshire lakes and ponds.

State law says they must be removed from the ice no later than the end of the day on April 1.

Owners are asked to use precautions, including monitoring ice thickness, to ensure safety when removing them.

Lt. Heidi Murphy of the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department says the law is designed to ensure that bobhouses and their contents do not fall through the ice and become a hazard to boaters, or get left behind on shore.

Failure to remove a bobhouse from public waters, public property or private property by April 1 can result in a fine and a one-year loss of the owner's fishing license.

