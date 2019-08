Bode Miller and his wife are expecting!

Bode Miller and family - 2017

The New Hampshire-native, skiing superstar and his wife, Morgan, are expecting twin boys in November.

A year ago, their 1-year-old daughter, Emmy, drowned in a swimming pool.

Since then, they've had another son.

They say growing their family has helped them find joy after the loss of their daughter. The Millers now work to educate parents about drowning.