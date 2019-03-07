Body found during search for missing woman

Police are investigating after a woman was found dead inside a car in Proctor. And they are calling her death suspicious.

The discovery of the body comes after police were looking for a missing woman but they have not confirmed the identity.

A Facebook post from Vermont Missing Persons went around social media Wednesday, saying Alicia Harrington, 44, of Rutland was missing, along with her red, 2004 Subaru Impreza wagon.

Wednesday night, Vermont State Police said Harrington's car was found in Proctor on Florence Road Wednesday morning, and a woman's body was found inside. They have not yet said if that woman is Harrington. The body was sent to the medical examiner for an autopsy.

Thursday morning, the intersection of Florence Road and Beaver Pond Road was closed. It reopened shortly after 12:30 p.m.

At about noontime, WCAX News saw a few state troopers with snow gear and snowshoes returning from the scene. It looked like they may have been in the woods. They picked up some cruisers parked at the road closure and headed back to the scene.

A resident of nearby Beaver Pond Road told us she rarely even sees any cars drive down her road, let alone police and emergency vehicles. She says when she goes on her walk for the day, she'll be going the other direction to avoid this.

Our Dom Amato is in Proctor gathering details. He expects to speak with police later this afternoon and he will have a full update for you tonight on the Channel 3 News starting at 5 p.m.