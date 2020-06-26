Body of missing swimmer recovered

The body of the missing swimmer in Lake Champlain near Alburg Dunes State Park is recovered.

Divers with the Vermont State Police scuba team found 52-year-old Dennis Rabideau just before five this evening.

He was with four other adults on a boat that left Tuesday afternoon from Chazy, New York

Police say Rabideau jumped into the water to go swimming, but windy conditions pushed the boat away and he was unable to get back on.

While investigators say they think this is an accidental drowning, an autopsy will be performed in Burlington on Friday.