Bodycam video shows arrest of NH crash suspect in Texas

We're learning more about the man accused in a deadly New Hampshire motorcycle crash.

Police in Texas say they've had run-ins with the Ukrainian national, and arrested him for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Baytown police released body camera video of Volodymyr Zhukovskyy. He's the 23-year-old accused of causing a crash that killed seven bikers last week.

Baytown police say officers confronted Zhukovskyy back in February about a disturbance at a Denny's. The video shows Zhukovskyy acting strangely. Police asked if he was on drugs and he told them he was very tired. He let police search his pockets and they found what appeared to be a crack pipe. Officers arrested him.

Then in June, officers were called to an accident Zhukovskyy was involved in. He told them he flipped his truck while avoiding another car. No injuries were reported and he was not cited.