Boeing 737 Max aircraft not used at Burlington airport

Travelers flying out of the Burlington International Airport could be impacted by Wednesday's grounding of the Boeing 737 Max aircraft, although only indirectly.

Airport officials say that 737 Boeing planes fly out of Burlington but not class 8 and 9's. While no planes will be grounded at the airport, anyone with connecting flights could face delays or cancellations.

The airport encourages any customers with connecting flights to find out what airline they are flying with. If it includes Southwest or American Airlines, you can go online to find out its model.