Boil water notice continues in Montpelier following leak

Residents of Montpelier are urged to continue to boil their drinking water before using it or use bottled water as the city works to repair a major water leak that may have caused tap water to become contaminated with bacteria.

The boil water notice was issued Tuesday morning. City officials say only boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and other food preparation until further notice.

The city said it hopes to have the boil water notice lifted by mid-day on Thursday but it will depend on the results of water tests.

1/31/2019 12:17:42 AM (GMT -5:00)

