Boil water notice for some Burlington neighborhoods

Burlington Public Works has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for dozens of homes in the South End of the Queen City.

They say if you live south of Maple Street, including Willard Street, and all streets west of it, to bring all water to a boil before using. Also, at Manhattan and Riverside Drive, west of North Prospect and north of North St.

Officials say the advisory is being done out of an abundance of caution.

If you are outside of the affected area, and are experiencing no, or low water pressure, call 802-863-4501.