A boil water notice has been issued due to a water main break at the intersection of Turnpike and Meadowlark Dr..

The order is for:

1204-1368 Military Turnpike

Cross Road

Brown Road

Otter Creek

Meadowlark Drive

Pine Rest East and West

Anyone with questions are asked to call the Town of Plattsburgh at (518) 562-6890 or the Clinton County Department of Health at (518) 565-4870.