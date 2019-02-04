Boil water notice lifted for most of Montpelier

Montpelier continues to repair water main breaks that took place over the weekend and flooded parts of downtown.

Crews worked throughout the day Saturday cleaning up roads covered in a thick layer of ice and slush following a water main break on Nelson and Marvin Streets. Water from the break traveled downhill, flooding parts of Main Street. Most residents of those areas were under a boil water notice that was lifted Monday morning.

Last week officials had to deal with another break on Elm and Spring Street that caused a local school to close for two days as well as other disruptions.

City leaders say aging infrastructure and the severe weather led to the breaks.

