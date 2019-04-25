Boiler malfunction forces evacuations at NH hospital

A crisis at a New Hampshire hospital could mean more patients at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.

Courtesy: Liora Engel Smith-The Keene Sentinel

Cheshire Medical Center is in Keene. It's affiliated with Dartmouth-Hitchcock in Lebanon.

Firefighters say Thursday morning a boiler malfunctioned at Cheshire, knocking out heat and hot water. The problem had still not been fixed Thursday evening.

Now, the Keene Sentinel is reporting that the hospital is evacuating overnight patients, worried about dropping temperatures.

The ER at Cheshire remains open.

Dartmouth-Hitchcock told WCAX News Thursday afternoon it was ready to accommodate potential patients from Cheshire.