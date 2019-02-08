Bolton Backcountry Carnival canceled due to weather

Saturday's Bolton Backcountry Carnival has been canceled.

It's a 24-hour ski race where some of the money raised goes to Vermont Ski Adaptive.

In a statement, organizers say, "It comes down to safety. At the moment, the forecast is calling for another thaw/freeze cycle, followed by frigid temps on Saturday night."

We went to the Catamount Trail Association, one of the event partners, to find out more about what goes into cancelling a backcountry event.

They said they have to pay attention to weather and surface conditions.

And beyond icy conditions, they have to think about safety and the participant experience.

Right now they say conditions for backcountry skiing aren't safe and the back loop where people would be skiing is like a sheet of ice.

Greg Maino from the CTA said the "yo-yo-ing" weather has made it difficult to create a firm base for skiers.

He says right now, there's snow over ice over a little more snow and that could result in an injury something nobody wants to see.

"Now you run into situations that are really dangerous because you're not on a firm base that will really support you, you're on an inconsistent surface. Where one leg can punch through, it can throw you into a tree, there's a lot more obstacles. So there are a lot of other considerations to take into account when considering a back country event," said Maino.

Everyone says cancelling winter events is something that just happens because mother nature is so unpredictable.

WCAX employee Jennifer Wilcox is one of the people disappointed the race got canceled.

Wilcox says the event has brought out great camaraderie and pushed her physically. She did it back in 2017 and enjoyed it so much that she signed up again to do it this year.

While she's disappointed the race didn't happen she understands safety needs to come first.

"Very important, especially with a race like this one. If you have the same skiers skiing of the same backcountry terrain, the snow is just going to get wiped out of 24 hours. You're going to see sticks and trees and things you don't want to see when you are skiing in the backcountry. So it's really imperative to have really good snow conditions," said Wilcox.

Wilcox says a challenge with doing the race in 2017 was staying focused.

The event is not being rescheduled.