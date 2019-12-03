Bolton Valley Resort kicks off season with good opening weekend

Bolton Valley opened up this past weekend for skiing.

We talked with President of the resort, Lindsay DesLauriers, who says they only got a few inches, but anything helps.

"We got a little bit, but we're drooling over what the Southern Vermont resorts got for, but we had such a great November. We've clocked 38 inches so far, so a few inches on top of 38'', you know it really softens things up and makes things beautiful," said DesLauriers.

Southern Vermont resorts like Mount Snow got 15 inches of snow during the two day snowstorm.

She says there are some events to look forward to this winter.

This weekend they will celebrate their new LED lights by doing a La Petite Nuit event, which will be followed by a disco party.

DesLauriers says coming up later this month, they will be doing their Santa Tradition. On December 15, if you show up dressed in full Santa gear, you can ski for free.