Bomb squad called to senator's office for suspicious letter

The New Hampshire State Police bomb squad responded to U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen's office for reports of a suspicious letter.

The Manchester office of the Democratic senator was evacuated Wednesday as police conducted a search. WMUR-TV reports Manchester District Fire Chief Mike Gamache say they received a call just before 5 p.m. from the office that there were concerns about a threatening letter.

Gamache says the package was deemed suspicious due to the threatening language written on the envelope. Officials say they found no traces of explosives or hazardous substances.

Gamache says there was nothing in the envelope itself.

