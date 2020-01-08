Bombardier cars pulled off NYC subway tracks

Rail cars assembled in Plattsburgh are being pulled off the tracks in New York City due to safety concerns.

The Bombardier plant in Plattsburgh does the final assembly for subway and commuter rail cars that the Canadian company sells in the United States. That includes 298 cars that New York's Metropolitan Transit Authority took out of service Tuesday night.

According to the MTA, Bombardier is now inspecting all of the cars for potential problems with the doors.

The cars were only recently delivered by Bombardier-- three years behind schedule-- at a cost of $600 million.