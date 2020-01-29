Bombardier rail cars back on NYC subway tracks

Rail cars made in our region are back on New York City subway tracks.

Bombardier in Plattsburgh makes the R179 cars used for New York City Transit.

The fleet of rail cars had been removed from service for safety concerns related to the door systems.

Bombardier says the cars were put back on track after being calibrated and tested.

"I don't think most people appreciate how complex a rail car is. It's not a piece of metal with some wheels on it, there are thousands of components. It's a very complex vehicle, things will arise. The question then becomes how quickly and effectively does the provider deal with it and Bombardier seems to be continuing to respond very well," said Garry Douglas of the North Country Chamber of Commerce.

The Chamber says Bombardier is an international company that employs hundreds of people in Northern New York.