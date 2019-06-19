Bombardier to open West Coast facility

Plattsburgh-based Bombardier Transportation says it is expanding production to a new facility in California in the coming months.

The maker of railway cars says the planned expansion will allow the company to fulfill a major 775-car contract with Bay Area Rapid Transit, BART. The new rail car assembly site will be located in Pittsburg, California.

Officials say Plattsburgh will continue to be the company's lead rail car manufacturing site in the U.S. and that the expansion to a "sister site" will allow them to focus on new and upcoming East Coast orders, including a $669 million contract for New Jersey Transit.

The company says they do not anticipate adding to the 600 plus Plattsburgh workforce.