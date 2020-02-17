Bombardier to sell rail division in $7B deal

A Canadian company with a big plant in New York's North Country just sold off a big chunk of the business.

Quebec-based Bombardier employs 300 people at its plant in Plattsburgh.

Now, Alstom, a French train company, confirms it has signed an agreement to buy Bombardier's rail division for nearly $7 billion.

The newly combined company hopes to have a bigger global reach and focus on sustainable mobility. The company hopes the combination of these two industry leaders will create a strong new force in the rail market to compete against markets like China.

Alstom has 11 plants throughout the U.S., including two in western New York.

Monday, Alstom CEO Henri Poupart-Lafarge held a conference call where he explained why they wanted to take on Bombardier's rail division.

"This production is here to accelerate our growth in a booming market. It will significantly create value I would say boost in terms of complementary but also in terms of turnaround," Poupart-Lafarge said.

The Chamber of Commerce says it's happy with the combining of the two rail companies and they say it will leave plenty of work to be done at the Plattsburgh plant.

No word on whether any job cuts will come from the acquisition.