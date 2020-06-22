Bomoseen residents mull milfoil suction harvesting

Homeowners around Lake Bomoseen in western Vermont are considering a different method for removing Eurasian Water Milfoil, an invasive aquatic plant that clogs the lake each summer.

The Rutland Herald reports that members of the Lake Bomoseen Preservation Trust are asking residents who live on an area of the lake to try diver assisted suction harvesting. The method is used in other lakes. In the process, divers remove milfoil by the roots. A 10-year permit from the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation covers about 45 homes in what is known as Float Bridge Bay.

Property owners are not required to use the service provided by Lighthouse Marine but if they want to they must pay for it. It costs $125 an hour with a four-hour minimum.

