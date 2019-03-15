Booker makes campaign stops in the Upper Valley

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker is in the Granite State Friday.

The New Jersey Senator spoke to about 300 people Friday morning at Salt Hill Pub in Lebanon. He's running on a platform of unity, saying the country is in a dark time and needs to come together. It's his second time campaigning in New Hampshire since he announced as a candidate February 1.

"This state is very important. We're taking it seriously, we're going to work hard up here and try to show a level of engagement that I think it is necessary to earn people's support. New Hampshire is critical on the pathway to the presidency and I plan on working really hard to earn voters support," Booker said.

He also visited Claremont for another campaign event.

Booker is among a dozen or so candidates vying for the Democratic nomination.