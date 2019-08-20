Boosting NH violence survivors' bank accounts and self-esteem

An economic empowerment program for domestic violence survivors in New Hampshire is boosting their bank accounts and their self-esteem.

The program offered by the New Hampshire Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence combines financial literacy counseling with a matched-savings program. Nearly 1,200 survivors participated last year.

While similar programs exist elsewhere, the coalition says most work with survivors at the municipal or county level.

In contrast, New Hampshire's program is statewide and includes specially trained AmeriCorps workers who assist survivors.

A partnership with Bank of New Hampshire allows participants to open savings accounts where their savings are matched dollar for dollar.

The financial literacy curriculum and funding comes from the Allstate Foundation, which estimates that 995 of all domestic violence cases involve financial abuse.

