Border Patrol Agents help police catch two suspects on Lake Memphremagog

It took the help of Border Patrol agents and other law enforcement, but now two men have been arrested following a boat theft in Newport.

Police say it started early Tuesday morning after reports that two men had stolen a boat.

Authorities were able to locate the boat in the middle of Lake Memphremagog.

When Newport Police along with Border Patrol headed toward the boat, Kyle Lowe jumped in the water and began to swim to shore while Robert Ingram rowed further away.

Authorities were able to locate Lowe on shore and Border Patrol Agents were able to get Ingram on the waters.

Ingram was held overnight because of suspected intoxication and will appear in court at a later date.

Lowe was cited and held on three unrelated arrest warrants.