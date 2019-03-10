Border Patrol disrupts alien smuggling in Upstate New York

U.S. Border Patrol agents caught a car smuggling two illegal aliens near the Canadian border Thursday.

Agents say they saw a suspicious car in the parking lot of the Akwesasne Mohawk Casino in Hogansburg. They say they then pulled the car over near Fort Covington, N.Y.

Six citizens of India were inside the car, including two who were identified as smuggled aliens.

The two smuggled aliens were charged with improper entry by alien. An investigation is underway.

“This incident is an example of the hard work of the Border Patrol agents to enforce the laws of the United States,” Deputy Patrol Agent in Charge Glen Pickering said. “Their vigilance prevented two illegal aliens from furthering their entry into the United States.”