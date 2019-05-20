Border Patrol finds 6, including juvenile, near Canada line

The U.S. Border Patrol says agents apprehended six people, including an unaccompanied juvenile, who did not have permission to be in the United States near the Vermont border with Quebec.

In federal court documents filed Monday, agents say a remote sensor detected activity near the border late Saturday.

Early Sunday, agents found four people, including the juvenile, walking on a road. One was a citizen of Cuba. The others were Mexican citizens all of whom told agents they did not have permission to be in the United States.

Later Sunday, two more Mexican citizens were apprehended after they asked for directions to a bus station.

The five adults were charged with being in the United States without permission. Court documents did not give the age or gender of the juvenile.

