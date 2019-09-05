Border Patrol sets up I-89 checkpoint in Lebanon

Federal authorities Thursday set up a temporary border checkpoint on Interstate 89 south in Lebanon.

The Border Patrol was stopping traffic Thursday morning between exits 19 and 18, including a WCAX reporter. Similar stops have been conducted earlier this year in the Champlain Islands and along I-93 in Woodstock. A regular checkpoint along I-91 in Hartford was taken down several years ago.

Federal law allows agents to stop vehicles within 100 miles of the border.

Vermont's Congressional delegation has pushed to reduce that zone to 25 miles, saying it would be less of a hassle for Vermonters.