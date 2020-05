A Canadian man is in jail after police say he blew through a border crossing.

Agents at the Champlain Port of Entry say the unnamed, 37-year-old man drove up to the inspection station Tuesday and never stopped.

Officers chased after him and say they found drugs in his car.

A K-9 helped them find 94 tablets concealed inside the center console, which we're told is meth.

The man is charged with drug possession and numerous traffic violations.

He'll be in court in Canada.