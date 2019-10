A trip across the border is costing a 26-year-old.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agents say the person tried to bring nearly 150 ecstasy pills from Canada into the U.S.

Officials say they found it during a pat-down search.

Three plastic bags of white pills were hidden in a piece of fabric, stuffed in the person's leg and groin region.

We're waiting to hear who the person is and what the charges will be.