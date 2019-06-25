Border agents confiscate drugs hidden in Pringles can

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials say they made two drug busts last week, including one where drugs were hidden in a Pringles can.

On Thursday authorities at the Champlain Port of Entry confiscated a Pringles can that had a false bottom containing THC oil, spray, capsules, and marijuana. They say they were clued in that something was amiss after finding a container in the 18-year-old driver's truck that was labeled "THC honey.”

In the second incident, border patrol agents confiscated 81 pounds of marijuana in Massena, New York, vlaued at $320,000