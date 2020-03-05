Border officials tighten screening at ports of entry

There are 22 positive cases of the coronavirus in the New York City area. And while there are no cases being monitored in Clinton County, there are two cases just over the border in Quebec.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials say all port of entry are following the same rules. Any non-U.S. citizen who was in China or Iran 14 days prior to their arrival at a U.S. port of entry will be denied access to the country. There are exceptions for immediate family of U.S. citizens, flight crews or permanent residents. People who visited those countries and are allowed in will be referred for further screening.

And anyone from anywhere who shows up at the border showing symptoms could be given a mask and treated by local paramedics. Federal employees will be given personal protective equipment if a situation calls for it.

