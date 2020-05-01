Vermont border traffic monitoring reduced

Vermont is continuing to monitor some traffic at its borders to see how many out-of-state vehicles are entering the state amid the coronavirus outbreak though is scaling back the effort.

The Bennington Banner reports that the monitoring started on April 1, with 38 high-priority border crossings staffed.

This week that dropped to 30 border crossings with Canada, New Hampshire, New York and Massachusetts being monitored for less time.

Gov. Phil Scott says the data can be used to help determine the effect of measures to slow the spread of the virus.

So far in Vermont, 866 people have tested positive for the virus, and 49 have died.

