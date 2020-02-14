Boston man sentenced in Vermont drugs for guns scheme

A Boston man who federal authorities say was part of a drugs for guns pipeline in Franklin County, Vermont, has been sentenced to nearly 13 years in prison.

The U.S. Attorneys office for Vermont says John Guerrero, 27, a.k.a. "Sunshine," was sentenced Tuesday in Burlington on cocaine trafficking and firearms charges. Officials say from at least September 2017 through March 2018, Guerrero and another man, Darwin Medina, brought powder cocaine base from Boston, turned it into crack in Swanton, and then sold it to Franklin County customers in exchange for guns. They say a total of about 30 guns were exchanged.

As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors dropped charges of interstate transportation of firearms with altered, or obliterated serial numbers, thereby avoiding a potential life sentence.

"These cases are among the most serious cases we investigate and prosecute. The damage currently caused by dangerous drugs in our communities, including those in Franklin County, cannot be overstated," United States Attorney Christina Nolan said in a statement. "To make the situation worse, these particular individuals trafficked firearms across state lines into a separate community, deliberately introducing them into neighborhoods already saturated with violent crime."

