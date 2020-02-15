Botanical Blitz in Barre

If you just can't wait for the warmer weather to get here, you can head to Barre for a Botanical Blitz. Studio Place Arts on North Main Street is hosting the exhibit on the bottom floor of the gallery.

Check out the lavish displays of color involving works of art that depict the plant, animal and insect worlds. There's even the sound of birds chirping in the background to get you into the mood.

"We really want to expose people to a wide variety of work. So, that includes choosing work that represents different media and different approaches altogether. And this is atypical of a botanical show. We wanted to really do something that would stick in people's memories as a very unusual approach to this topic," said Sue Higby with Studio Place Arts.

The gallery is open today from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Botanical Blitz continues through March 7.

On the second floor of the gallery, it's 20 years of Studio Place Arts. The celebratory exhibit includes highlights from shows that took place in each of the years since 2000, when the gallery first opened its doors.