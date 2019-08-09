Boy, 7, killed when inner tube pulled behind UTV hits tree

Authorities say a 7-year-old boy who was being pulled behind an off-highway utility vehicle in northern New York was killed when the inner tube he was riding in hit a tree.

The St. Lawrence County sheriff's office says the UTV being operated by two 14-year-old boys was towing two younger boys on the inner tube in a private yard in the town of Potsdam on Thursday night.

The tube hit a wooden fence and a large tree after the UTV made a left turn. The 7-year-old boy was pronounced dead at a local hospital and a 6-year-old boy was admitted for observation.

Police did not release the boys' names.

An autopsy was to take place on Friday.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)