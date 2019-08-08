Boy finds revolver while snorkeling in Lake Winnipesaukee

An 8-year-old boy was snorkeling with his dad at Lake Winnipesaukee when he made an alarming discovery.

"I saw something shiny, so I just dived down, grabbed it, then brought it back up and showed it to my dad," said Jack Heaton, the boy who found a revolver in the lake.

"He came up holding it like this and I was like, whoa!," said Jason Heaton, the boy's father.

"I was thinking, 'Oh, it's a BB gun,' and then he told me it was a real gun," said Jack.

The boy's father called police and they confirmed the .357 Magnum was not loaded and was stolen from a home years ago.